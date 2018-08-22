Motus GI (MOTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOTS. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MOTS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

