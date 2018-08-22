Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,736,000 after buying an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,187,000 after buying an additional 2,109,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zoetis by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 870,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,543,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 762,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $1,510,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

