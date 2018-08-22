Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares in the company, valued at $22,470,510.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.