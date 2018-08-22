Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 151,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $4,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 68,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,509,070.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,707 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

