Namecoin Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00026356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and YoBit. Namecoin has a market cap of $24.96 million and $67,380.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.94 or 0.08157723 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.01935647 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004184 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001512 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000895 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

