Nanophase Technologies Co. (NANX) Director R Janet Whitmore Purchases 16,999 Shares

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Director R Janet Whitmore purchased 16,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $14,449.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS NANX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nanophase Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

