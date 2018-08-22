National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,099,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,319 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $88,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3,554.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $752,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,492,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,244,016.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $264,119.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,919 shares of company stock worth $16,044,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.02. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

