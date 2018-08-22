NetGear (NTGR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetGear earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.86044832641 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. NetGear has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $32,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $33,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,788. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.