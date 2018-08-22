NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Director Sells $152,580.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $931,068.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,309,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 614,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,633.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 546,712 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,569,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,163,000 after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 284,383 shares during the last quarter.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

