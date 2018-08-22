NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a hold rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,068.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,380. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.