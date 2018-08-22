Neustar (NSR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.04

News articles about Neustar (NYSE:NSR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neustar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.233381803018 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NSR stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Neustar has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Neustar

NeuStar, Inc is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities.

