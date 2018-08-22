New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) Director Maguerite A. Piret Sells 3,175 Shares

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Maguerite A. Piret sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $27,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HYB opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About New America High Income Fund

There is no company description available for New America High Income Fund.

