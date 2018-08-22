NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 377,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 311,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 309,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,602 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $175.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

