Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.1901176666202 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NEP opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 6.86%. equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

