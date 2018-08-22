Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 53.1% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 83,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

