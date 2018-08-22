Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nightstar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NITE opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. equities analysts forecast that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,785,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

