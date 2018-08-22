Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nike comprises 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. UBS Group downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

