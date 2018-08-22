Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,422,000 after buying an additional 7,261,215 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $771,529,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,520,000 after buying an additional 572,667 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $427,655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,943,000 after buying an additional 295,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

