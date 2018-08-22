Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,643 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

