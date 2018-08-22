Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,158 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,452 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $38,251,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,870 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $27,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,249.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

