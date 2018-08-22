Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 19,154 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2,544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,670. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

