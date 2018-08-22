Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TEGNA (TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TEGNA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 814,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 13,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,358,000 after buying an additional 555,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.