Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 164.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.