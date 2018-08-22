Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

