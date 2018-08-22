Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $950,000 Stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 24.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,722,000 after buying an additional 2,250,934 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 44.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,713,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,593,000 after buying an additional 1,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,946,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,241,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,383,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,208,916.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,073.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

