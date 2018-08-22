Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Stock

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

