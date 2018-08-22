Nomura Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

