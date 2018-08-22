Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $72.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $159,142.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,144 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

