Nucor Co. (NUE) Holdings Cut by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 73,030 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 805,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 783,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,562,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

