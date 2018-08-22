Numeraire (NMR) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00091873 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $53,065.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00260868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00147363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032283 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.