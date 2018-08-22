Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Grafton Group (GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 848.57 ($10.85).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 818.50 ($10.46) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 641.77 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

