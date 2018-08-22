Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.40

Headlines about Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

JRI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 62,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,606. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Schmitz bought 2,575 shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $42,049.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund.

