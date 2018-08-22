NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 150,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 142,926 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.71 and a 52 week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.