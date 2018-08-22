Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,145 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

OXY stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.