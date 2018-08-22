Octoin Coin (OCC) Market Capitalization Tops $103,018.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $103,018.00 and $1.17 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00256059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00147261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 798,263 coins and its circulating supply is 416,133 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

