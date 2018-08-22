OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6,165.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 135,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 133,542 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

