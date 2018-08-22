OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $61.21 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,873 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $61,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $35,787,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

MCK opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

