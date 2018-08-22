OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 29,700 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $166,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,592 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $262.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $179.40 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

