Ophthotech (OPHT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ophthotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0839600524349 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ophthotech alerts:

Shares of OPHT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 135,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ophthotech has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. analysts forecast that Ophthotech will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OPHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ophthotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ophthotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ophthotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophthotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.