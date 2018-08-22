Opus Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Target by 13,948.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Target by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

