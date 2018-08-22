OST Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $277,820.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00150888 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,074,898 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

