Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Position Cut by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 70.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.66. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.