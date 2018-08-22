Owens Corning (OC) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

OC stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

