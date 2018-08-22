Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $260,548,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $128,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 55.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,944,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,854 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,041,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,806,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,030,000 after acquiring an additional 959,015 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.37%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. analysts anticipate that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

