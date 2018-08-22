Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th.

