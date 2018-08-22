Pacific Health Care Organization common stock (PFHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization common stock (OTCMKTS:PFHO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization common stock had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFHO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.75. Pacific Health Care Organization common stock has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.95.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization common stock alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization common stock Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.