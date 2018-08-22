Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 213,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,093. Par Pacific has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.