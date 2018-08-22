Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Hotels & Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9574870993213 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.