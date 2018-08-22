Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Parsley Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 190,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.02 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PE. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,078,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.