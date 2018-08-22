Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $1.41 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,569,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 237,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.